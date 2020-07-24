Of camping filled out and instructions followed
The Camping La Vallée Beauceronne de Saint-Benoît-Labreaccueille of visitors since the beginning of June.
Boris Chassagne
Initiative of journalism-local, the Voice of The South
The face of camping has changed a lot in Quebec in the 60 years of official existence. The facilities are multiplied, massive investment has been made. It is today, much more than a piece of land where we plant the tent.
The Camping La Vallée Beauceronne de Saint-Benoît-Labreaccueille of visitors since the beginning of June. “People behave well,” says his owner, Roger Lachance. “It was more back-and-forth, more tourists. For the past two weeks, it is good”.
There is still room in the campsite expanded to 200 pitches this year. “I believe we are going to have a good year in the background. The world remains on-site, they don’t go to Old Orchard,” says Mr. Lachance, who this year celebrates 50 years of existence, and camping. “We wanted to do something beautiful, we cancelled it. The other day, we did a little bit of music. It was beautiful to see the families, they are all placed spaced out. And the people put their masks back to the office. I am still surprised a little.”
A lot of campers
Same reaction at the campsite The Knight in the area The Guadeloupe. Open since the spring of 2012, this campsite is huge. It has 475 sites. On-site, water slides, heated swimming pool, artificial lake, horse riding center? Luc Gagnon is the owner. “It’s going well. But we left the tent closed. The pools are one third of their capacity. But there are a lot of people, we must have 1 200 people. It is no better than it was the other year. We try to make events when the same,” says Mr Gagnon, who account always increase the capacity of the camping in 2021.
Simon Tessier, president and ceo of Camping Québec, is pleased by the behavior of the operators and tenants of campgrounds in these times of COVID. “You need to understand that there are nearly 1, 000 campgrounds in Quebec. The sound of a bell that one of our operators is that it is difficult, but it is going well. We hope to travel without incident in the month of October. Our operators are living with a stress but it is proof that we take things to heart. The deputy first minister announced the inspections more sustained in the campgrounds. We don’t see it as a bad eye, but it is still dependent of the collaboration clients, you can’t be everywhere at once. Even on the camp grounds where the lots are smaller, there is room for comply with the regulations. At times, it might be to your advantage to do a tour of the residential neighborhoods? The maximum, should not target a majority to a minority” of offenders, points out Simon Tessier.