Of CIUSSS remain reluctant to telework

The CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal indicates that even if it is encouraged, telework is not appropriate for all tasks.
Social workers complained of having to always fight to be able to telework while it is yet encouraged by the government. The CLSC where come and go and are health care workers, some of them are afraid of exposing themselves unnecessarily to the risk of contracting the virus and spreading it.
“This is a majority of social workers in the whole Quebec who claim to do telework, and the responses of the managers are not the same as those given in the press briefings every day,” said Marjolaine Goudreau, president of the REEFS — the association des intervenants et intervenantes social du Québec.
The setpoint promote telework seems to be ‘variable geometry’, she says. “We hear that we should allow those who can to telecommute, but the social workers who are in contact with us to give us answers as varied as there are institutions. Further, one has the impression that within a single institution there are policies and ways of doing very varied. “
Days granted to the room
Social worker on the territory of the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal, Isabelle (fictitious name) is angry with his bosses that don’t allow work from home. However, it would be perfectly functional at a distance, she said. “One of the instructions of the moment, it is to stay at work. It is the same for all, it is the word of order, that we are at the emergency room or the CLSC. Even though now, our team makes everything on the phone. “
For her, this is not so much the fact of having to be at the office, the angry, but the rigidity of the system and the lack of flexibility.
“The pandemic has compounded the problems that are present since the existence of CIUSSS. I think that our managers have lost the ability to think “, she noted.
A speaker from the CIUSSS of the Is-de-l’île-de-Montréal, who wants to remain anonymous, denounced a similar situation. Teleworking days will get the account drops from bosses. “The vast majority is at work, but otherwise, every day is given to the room. And one thing is for certain, telework is not widespread. Each one must fight with his manager to have “, he says, adding that 90 % of his work can be done at home.
It is a pity that this request is seen as a union demand. “One has the impression that it is negotiated as if it was a nanane that we were given. “
According to him, the argument that there will be a shortage of staff to manage the crises does not hold the road. “We are professionals ! “
The CIUSSS of the Is-de-l’île-de-Montréal, it is argued that workers in the network of health and social services are employees of essential services, and that those who can work are ” required on site “.
"The pandemic is that we live currently generates significant distress psychological. The social workers are so essential to the well-being of the citizens we serve, " said the spokesman, Christian Merciari.