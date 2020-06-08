Of Facebook live… pay
Alexandre Richard, lead singer of the group Bodh’aktan, has managed to raise enough funds through his performances on Facebook to begin the production of a solo album.
Share
June 5, 2020
Updated June 7, 2020, at 17: 50
Share
Of Facebook live… pay
Mario Boulianne
The Right
The performance “live” on social networks are common these days.
These benefits, though very uneven in the production and presentation, seem to meet the artists and those who view it.
Several of them however, do not produce as well, without a net, and solo. While others see an opportunity to bring people closer together and create moments of exchange of small happiness.
This is the case of Alexandre Richard, the lead singer of the group, trad-punk Bodh’aktan, who took the opportunity Thursday night to plug his guitar in, open a beer and put a special request in front of his cell phone.
“It came spontaneously, the fact that I started to find the long time,” he says when reached by The Law at his home in Limoilou, near Quebec city. I have always found a stage to play, either with Bodh’aktan mode or songwriter. I liked the idea of ben fun to bring together friends and acquaintances around the computer to sing songs of the camp fire. “Alexander has quickly understood that the need to meet was missing a lot to people. According to him, these small parties Facebook even had a certain financial potential.
“Over the evenings, I’ve added a link gofundme to my live just to allow people to leave a tip at the end of the evening,” he says. It was a spontaneous gesture on my part, without thinking too much or have objectives that are behind it. But in the end, the amount has grown. “
“I’m still very surprised at the success of this small campaign, which will allow me, in the end, starting the production of the album. I already have two songs produced and I intend to put five or six on an EP. ”
—
Alexandre Richard
To fund his EP
This parallel financing will even allow Alexander to start the production of his next album, which he plans to launch by the end of the year 2020.
“It means, I do not make millions with it, lance-t-il. I’m still very surprised at the success of this small campaign, which will allow me, in the end, starting the production of the album. I already have two songs produced and I intend to put five or six on an EP. “
And this effort in the studio, it counts the carry out with several collaborators. On April 10, he launched the first excerpt, titled the end of the world.
The other songs will be produced over the coming months, but the singer-songwriter wants to give each title a particular color by adding different stakeholders.
“I want to work with the whole world that I love and admire,” he says. Guys like Éloi Painchaud, Fred St-Gelais and Raphael Malenfant of Broil Audio are part of my list. But, there are several others. Already, the first contacts have been made with all these artists. We will see where it will lead us. “
This means that each song will have its own team. This, according to Alexander Richard, will give a personality and a sound that is different for each part of this mini-album. The sound and the intent of this project solo will be decidedly folk and French. The songwriter doesn’t hide it, during his evenings of singer-songwriter, he sailed blithely between the covers on English and the classics of the québécois. But what is of his own compositions, it is in French that they will.
As for his evenings on Facebook, the artist originally from the Îles-de-la-Madeleine has the intention to continue. He gives appointments to his friends every Thursday evening from 20 h, on its page for a good dose of happiness.
“This is the fun in boutte on these evenings there. A la bonne franquette, unpretentious and just for the fun of it. I talk a lot between and during songs while trying to read the comments that scroll. Sometimes, I forget the words to songs, launching it in a big burst of laughter. At the base, these nights are a little gestures selfish. I know that people enjoy these moments, but it is even more rewarding for me. It does me the most good. “