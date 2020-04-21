Of interest to the respirator CAE
Especially in the sector of civil aviation and defense, CAE also operates a division in the health sector, which specializes mainly in the manufacturing of simulators.
The artificial respirator which has been developed at full speed by the multinational québec CAE in the wake of the pandemic COVID-19 in order to help people infected with the disease does not seem to be passed unnoticed elsewhere in the world.
As she prepares to make 10 000 of these devices in order to deliver it, from the beginning of the month of may, in hospitals across the country as part of its agreement signed with the federal government on 10 April this year, the company reported on Monday, having found interest from ” various countries “.
"Our priority is to fulfill our commitment to Canada, but we will see later," explained a spokesperson for the specialist in flight simulators and training, Pascale Alpha, during a phone interview.
Image synthesis of a prototype of the respirator Account1 of CAE.
At the same time to the imminent start of production of the respirator ” CAE Air 1 “, which will be in its facilities in the montreal borough of Saint-Laurent, the company has also announced the recall of some 1,500 workers laid off temporarily in the country because of the turbulence caused by the new coronavirus. Worldwide, approximately 2,600 people, or about one-quarter of the workforce of the company, had been on temporary lay-off of 6 April.
Ms. Alpha has not specified the value of the contract for 10 000 a result, artificial respirators, but according to the analyst Benoit Poirier, Desjardins capital Markets, the price of each unit would vary between 10 000 $ and 25 000 $.
Last week, Bombardier has also announced that it would assist in making 18 000 fans for the ontario government, in its plant temporarily closed in Thunder Bay, Ontario. CAE also said to have been able to obtain about 100,000 masks of N95 type — of which health professionals need to protect themselves from the virus and which are very rare) — through its supply chain. These will be delivered to the quebec government.