Of kayakers discovered a body on the river Saint-Laurent

| August 9, 2020 | News | No Comments

August 9, 2020 21h03

Simon Carmichael

Initiative of journalism-local – The Sun

A lifeless body was found by kayakers on the river Saint-Laurent on the heights of Saint-Germain-de-Kamouraska, Saturday evening, around 18h.

The recovered body is that of a man, according to the Sûreté du Québec, but his identity is still unknown. It has been brought back on the banks and an investigator, as well as a technician of the forensic identification services have been dispatched on the spot.

A coroner’s inquest is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of death, as well as to identify the individual found.

Le Soleil

