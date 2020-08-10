Of kayakers discovered a body on the river Saint-Laurent
August 9, 2020 21h03
A lifeless body was found by kayakers on the river Saint-Laurent on the heights of Saint-Germain-de-Kamouraska, Saturday evening, around 18h.
The recovered body is that of a man, according to the Sûreté du Québec, but his identity is still unknown. It has been brought back on the banks and an investigator, as well as a technician of the forensic identification services have been dispatched on the spot.
A coroner’s inquest is underway to determine the causes and circumstances of death, as well as to identify the individual found.