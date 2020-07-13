Of Picasso to change the look on the body
Photo: Musée national Picasso-Paris Photo © RMN-Grand Palais (Musée national Picasso-Paris) / Mathieu Rabeau © Succession Picasso — SOCAN
Pablo Picasso, “Portrait of Dora Maar”, 1937. Oil on canvas, 55,3 x 46,3 cm (detail).
The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ) will, with effect from 17 June 2021, an exhibition on one of the greatest painters of the Twentieth century, Pablo Picasso. This exhibition, conceived by the Musée national Picasso-Paris will be held until 19 September. Entitled A celebration of the human body is multifaceted, it is interested in the interest that the painter wore on the human body. Its designers were structured around seven themes, including ” Portraits “, “Monsters” and ” Magic of the body “.
No less than 77 works from 1895 to 1973 will be presented in the museum. These include Man with a guitar, The acrobat, Figures at the edge of the sea , and Jacqueline with crossed hands. Picasso the sculptor will not be forgotten, since a certain number of coins will also be offered to the view of visitors.
The director of collections and exhibitions at the museum, Annie Gauthier, says that Picasso will also be used as a pretext to address a social issue of the most current, or the acceptance of the diversity of the body. The human experience of the visitors has taken on a new importance since the arrival at the MNBAQ director general Jean-Luc Murray, and this time the urge took them to provoke discussion about the ” gaze that one has on oneself and that one door to the other “. All in the sake of living together, ” says Ms. Gauthier.
“The works of Picasso, formally, are very revealing. We think of the period of cubism, in works where the body is deconstructed and reconstructed “, she explained in a telephone interview with The canadian Press.
The museum indicates that this exhibition has been made possible ” thanks to a contribution of 1 000 000 $, which comes from the ministry of Culture and Communications “. The last major exhibition devoted to Picasso in Quebec dates back to 2018 when the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal was submitted to Africa to the Americas : Picasso face-to-face, from yesterday to today. Not less than 100 000 passengers were moved. And in 1985, the exhibition Pablo Picasso : Meeting in Montreal had attracted no fewer than half a million people at the Museum of fine arts. It is still today one of the most popular events of its kind organized by the institution, if not the most popular. We were then presented with no less than 80 canvases of the master.