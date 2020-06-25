Of quebec films mirror the displays
Mafia Inc
June 25, 2020 12h03
Anne-Marie Gravel
The Daily
Mafia Inc and 14 days and 12 nights will be back in theaters in quebec starting on 3 July. The fans will therefore have the opportunity to discover on the big screen the two films for which the presentation has been shortened by the COVID-19.
Mafia Inc was on display for four weeks when the pandemic has forced the closure of the rooms. 14 days 12 nights couldn’t be screened as a week.
“I am delighted that Mafia Inc and 14 days and 12 nights to be able to resume their career in the classroom, suddenly interrupted while the two films were in full swing. I reiterate that it is essential that quebec cinema is at the heart of the recovery rooms and the film industry. I am hopeful that the public will be at the rendez-vous, since it is a release of the highly anticipated in a controlled, secure environment, thanks to the hard work of theatre owners, ” says Patrick Roy, president of Films Seville and theatrical Distribution Entertainment One.
Mafia Inc of Podz has a starring Marc-André Grondin, Sergio Castellitto (prix Iris for Best male performance in a supporting role), Gilbert Sciotte and Mylène Mackay. It immerses the moviegoer in the bottom of the mafia in montreal.
About 14 days 12 nights by Jean-Philippe Duval, it stars Anne Dorval and landscapes of Vietnam. It tells the story of an oceanographer who flies to the home country of her adopted daughter, which leads her on the trail of his biological mother.