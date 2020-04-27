Of the care are related to the COVID-19 charged to undocumented migrants
In full pandemic, hospitals would not meet the new directive of Quebec and would continue to charge for care related to the COVID-19 to persons without a health insurance card, learned The Duty. Fearing that this would discourage the people who are most at risk of consult, doctors, and organizations urging Quebec to rectify the situation and to extend its policy of free access to all care, whether they are related or not to the coronavirus.
Eva, that was her real name to protect his loved ones, said to have lived a bad experience in a montreal hospital, where her husband, who is undocumented, is being treated for the COVID-19. “He had difficulty breathing and it was so much fever that he had hallucinations “, she told the Duty. While he was waiting for the result of a screening test done at the clinic outside of Place des Arts, her husband became too ill, and went to the emergency, where he confirmed a diagnosis of COVID-19. As he had no health insurance, a lady of the directors has informed Eva that it would cost 3500 $ per night for a single room and several hundreds of dollars for each test and blood test. “I didn’t know that the treatments were supposed to be free. I said “OK” because I was too worried for my husband. “It is feared that the account does not exceed $ 50,000, for her husband is finally remained 14 days in the hospital.
A month ago, the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, had announced that she was free of the care are related to the COVID-19 for all the people without health insurance card. Quebec followed this past the not Ontario, which had announced a similar measure a few days earlier.
However, the instructions posted on the website of the Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ) has not been made anywhere on the field, where hospitals are to continue to do as usual, and charge care to people who are not insured by the RAMQ, even if they have the COVID-19.
This is the case of the jewish general Hospital, which, except for asylum seekers without a card from the RAMQ, whose care is covered by Ottawa, will pay the undocumented. “If the patient does not have a RAMQ card or if he has no private insurance, they will receive a bill from the hospital, such as the want to the directives of the MSSS [ministry of Health and social Services],” said the Duty Carl Thériault, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS of Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal.
The Duty has also contacted the other four CIUSSS of the metropolis : two of them, that is the CIUSSS of the West-Island and North Island, responded that the hospitals in their territories were implementing the new directive and the other two have not responded.
Having made his own tour of the hospitals, the organization Doctors of the world, which manages a clinic for the immigrants without legal status, said he was worried about this application ” variable geometry “. “Some have told us that, if a person was to support COVID, it was going to be charged, even if his test was positive. For others, it was not clear if they were going to charge or not, ” said Chloé Cébron, senior analysis for the NGO.
Flatten the curve
For quebec physicians have against the policy in and of itself, that it deems to be ” unworkable “. How much care will have to pay a person cared for the COVID-19 who would suffer at the same time a chronic illness resulting in complications ?
In a letter addressed including the prime minister François Legault, a thirty groups advocating access to health care for all, including unions and workers, say they are “outraged” that the minister McCann has, unlike Ontario, has been excluded from its new directive on health care not related to the COVID-19. “If this decision is motivated by a public health approach, it is simply doomed to failure “, has denounced the collective ” Maintain social justice “. According to its members, the propagation will not be held back and the curve will never be flattened if there were any barriers which might discourage people to consult.
Abdul, an undocumented migrant who was his family name, told the Duty that isn’t gone to the hospital last week when he had symptoms similar to those of the COVID-19. “I know we said that it was now free, but I would never have gone to the emergency room. I don’t have a guarantee that it will not make me pay and I don’t feel safe. “
The Ontario health insurance goes much further than the RAMQ plan and currently covers all the health care, or not linked to the COVID-19, regardless of the migratory status of the person. “What is the message the government sends out to the population with this policy ? That migrant people in Quebec are not worthy of access to health care when they suffer from the COVID-19 ? ” wrote the signatories of the letter. For Chloé Cébron, if the Ontario, Quebec must do so also. “Especially as it is a province that has much more case. “