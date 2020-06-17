Of the collateral victims of the reallocation of health professionals in NURSING
The professional bodies consider that it is necessary to implement quickly a plan to redeploy health professionals in their respective sector.
Eight professional orders, which represent in particular physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, psychologists, and social workers, are urging the government Legault to repatriate in their regular positions the professionals to be assigned in a CHSLD or in the screening of the COVID-19. Their vulnerable clientele suffered “the brunt of this pandemic,” they write in a letter sent Monday to the minister of Health and social Services Danielle McCann, whose Duty it has obtained a copy.
“We are concerned about the impact caused by the diminution, or even by the absence of services, for several months, in a context where the fragility of these services were already present and denounced before the arrival of the COVID-19,” write the co-signers.
In the interview, the president of the Ordre des orthophonistes et audiologistes du Québec, Paul-André Gallant, said that he had encouraged its members to “go to help where there was light” during the crisis. Its members have responded to the call. “But it’s been a few months now,” he said. Professionals went into NURSING homes and have not returned. Audiences were left to themselves. “
In some places, a child who has a problem of dysphagia [difficulty swallowing] could wait for a month before being assessed, and receive assistance prior to the pandemic. Here, it is eight months of waiting.
— Andrée Poirier
Preschool-age children with disorders of language, certainly haven’t had the rehabilitation services to which they would have had to be right, writes Paul-André Gallant. “For small bits of sprouts, if they do not have service for several months, it can have an impact, especially for those who are returning to school in September “, he says.
Denis Pelletier, president of l’ordre professionnel de la physiothérapie du Québec reminds us that in the case priority and urgent have been treated. “But some clients are struggling with STROKE [cerebrovascular accidents] have received a minimum of rehabilitation services available in the circumstances, does it. We can no longer afford to continue like this for long. “
The office of the minister Danielle McCann has reacted quickly after the receipt of the letter. An invitation for an interview was sent on Monday to the professional orders, indicates the press secretary of the minister, Alexandre Lahaie.
Of the union’s members are getting impatient
The Alliance’s professional and technical staff of the health and social services (APTS) said to regularly make representations to the cabinet of the minister Danielle McCann about the offloading of certain services.
“We have stopped activities, but the needs of the population, themselves, have not ceased,” says, president of the APTS Andrée Poirier. The pullback we are worried about at the highest point. “The waiting lists are getting longer. “In mental health, it has exploded in some regions,” says Andrée Poirier.
Other clients have suffered from the reallocation of nutritionists. “In some places, a child who has a problem of dysphagia [difficulty swallowing] could wait for a month before being assessed, and receive assistance prior to the pandemic, says Andrée Poirier. Here, it is eight months of waiting. “
Léonie Blanchette, president of the trade union executive of the APTS Centre-Ouest-de-l’île-de-Montréal, cited for his part in the case of a patient waiting for an assistance service for the management of chronic pain. “It was referred in February 2018, she said. We just call them to assess its vulnerability, to know how he gets on during the pandemic. It is not yet rendered to him to offer services. “
Many families are suffering in the redeployment of educators in NURSING homes, according to the Société québécoise de la déficience intellectuelle. “The services have stopped, said the general director Anik Larose. The teacher of my daughter of 25 years [down’s syndrome] has been deployed in a CHSLD and we have had no news since. “According to her, the loss of stimulation will have an impact in children with an intellectual disability and in full development.
“The timing is excellent to correct it “, writes Denis Pelletier. Internships terminals of the graduating class in master’s degree in physiotherapy, he says, have been suspended or have become “very difficult to get” during the pandemic. If they restarted, the students could help to treat more patients. “This is not the panacea, but a physical therapist may supervise 3 or 4 graduates,” says Denis Pelletier.
In date of Tuesday, Québec has recorded 27 deaths related to the COVID-19, of which 21 occurred in the last 24 hours. The balance sheet total of deaths amounted to 5269. We also identified 92 new cases of contamination, for a total of 54 146 in the province. Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 718 persons, a decrease of 53 from the day before. Among them, 77 are found to the intensive care unit.