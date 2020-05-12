Of the mayors of the suburbs is calling for a déconfinement earliest
The mayors and the merchants of the greater Montreal area are demanding a déconfinement earlier than one that is imposed on the territory of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) by the government of François Legault. The cities least affected by the pandemic believe that they should not be treated as Montreal and Laval, the hot zones in Quebec.
The CMM brings together the 82 municipalities in the metropolitan region, but the coronavirus does not strike all equally. Mirabel, for example, which covers an area of 487 km2, there were 166 cases of contamination as of the date of may 11, compared with 19 492 Montreal, and 4233 to Laval.
The proximity of Mirabel, with cities that have already undertaken their déconfinement and which are located outside of the boundaries of the CMM raises a deep frustration among the traders. “The merchants lived well with a déconfinement for 19 may. It allowed them to prepare. But the report to may 25, and the fact that it casts some doubt on this date the concern, ” explains Geneviève Brault-Sabourin, director general of the Chamber of commerce of Mirabel. “Less than a kilometre for some of them, the shops are open. Members have asked me what it was to be a part of the CMM. “
Patrick Charbonneau, deputy mayor of Mirabel, believes that the government should review the boundaries of the CMM in the application of the déconfinement. “We think that all the cities that lie to the north of the river of the Thousand Islands could be more easily déconfinées that the hot zones, such as Montréal and Laval,” he said. We want at least they have that in mind when the may 25, happen. “
According to him, both the merchants and the citizens are sensitized to the issues of distancing and hygiene. These measures could be easily applied as elsewhere in the province.
The mayors of the municipalities of the MRC of deux-Montagnes and Thérèse-De Blainville also question the boundaries used for the déconfinement, but their claims relate only to the commercial component. “The record of schools and child care facilities falls under the public Health, and we don’t want to leave this debate. This is not our niche “, wishes to clarify the prefect of the MRC of deux-Montagnes, Denis Martin.
It is however unfair that the big american chains to open their outlets, while the shops are prevented from doing so. “The large chains are likely to kill local shops “, avance-t-il.
The boat of the CMM.
On the South Shore, the concerns are similar. “It is at the end of the CMM, and it is found to be caught in the same boat as the CMM. The situation experienced in Montreal, this is not the reflection of what we live here . Our reality is more like that of Saint-Hyacinthe, which is déconfinement, ” says Julie La Rochelle, executive director of the Chamber of commerce of la Vallée-du-Richelieu. “There has been a leakage trade at a time when every sale counts. It creates despair among merchants. “
The mayor of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Yves Corriveau, supports the demands of the traders. “Currently, citizens of Saint-Hyacinthe, which is 15 minutes away, and our merchants pay the price when they could apply the same guidelines outside of the CMM “, he believes.
During a conference call last Friday with Peter Fitzgibbon, minister of Economy and Innovation, Julie La Rochelle, has pressed elected officials to reconsider the situation of the cities at the limits of the CMM. It has shown some openness to that idea, ” she says.
The cabinet of the minister Fitzgibbon, we rely on the public Health on this issue. “The public Health will allow the déconfinement of the region of the CMM when it deems opportune, in whole or in part. We are always looking for additional ways to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 “, said by e-mail Mathieu St-Amand, press attaché to the minister.
If the elected representatives did not intend to “divorce” with the CMM, the question is in the air for many traders.
“Not later than this afternoon, a shopkeeper asked me to get out of the MWC. This is not an option “, said Bruno Tremblay, mayor of Beauharnois. “You feel the frustration. But on the side of education, it is the opposite : everyone is well pleased. This is why I say that it is in the CMM for the better and for the worse. “