Of the prison at the… containment

Jonathan Maheu, Samuel Proulx and Serge Tanguay, in the company of the speaker Marc Charest (the second rank) of the community residential Centre The Pavilion, in the Beauport sector.
May 1, 2020 4: 00
Normand Provencher
The Sun
Recover a semblance of freedom for having to live in confinement in a halfway house, none of the ex-inmates in community residential Centre, The Flag of Beauport did have to experience this situation after their release from prison. If some people have a “kicked in the stretchers,” according to one commenter, most have complied to the letter with the instructions health.
Jonathan Maheu, Samuel Proulx and Serge Tanguay are among these. Gathered in the small courtyard to the rear of the establishment of the boulevard Sainte-Anne, the three men explain to the Sun, in compliance with the social distancing that the containment here is much more bearable than life at the detention Centre in Quebec, where they are known.
“Already, it has that…”, lance Samuel, 21 years old, coming out of his pocket his cell phone. “This is boring, we come here, we want things to move forward. But we must accept it, live with it.”
Opened in 1982, the Pavilion hosts at the present time 23 ex-offenders seeking to reintegrate into society, to become better citizens. Backed by a team of stakeholders, they participate in individual meetings and groups. The job search also occupies a portion of their time.
The pandemic is coming to upset their daily lives, like everyone else, but helped to weld the team spirit, ” said Jonathan, 42 years old.
“Frankly, I have to say that it is going pretty well. It is well supervised by the staff, we have access to stakeholders. The chemistry is good between the guys. ”
Serge Tanguay, out of prison at the beginning of December, had found a job, but the crisis is coming to change his plans. “I hope to start again on the 11th of may,” says the fifty-year-old to the white mane.
Reorganization
Marc Charest is involved in the Pavilion for the last twenty years. He admits that the pandemic has turned the operation of the centre. Some residents have not accepted the confinement. The frustration was felt. “It is necessary to make them understand that (containment) apply to everyone, that this is not a measure directed against them. At the same time, they have already lived the experience of incarceration. It is a little in their DNA to be confined.”
Projected “into another dimension” in mid-march, Marc Charest and his colleagues have been forced to consider the daily life of the institution, according to the health measures are essential to prevent the spread of the virus.
“There has been no output to avoid importing the virus, he says. The guys have been cut off from the work, family, and most of their reintegration process. We had to cancel all meetings and tracked external and continue in conference calls.”
Therapy programs have also been discontinued; others are conducted with a reduced number of participants in order to respect the distance. Always in this preventive approach, the meals are now taken in two separate groups. The safety instructions are regularly reminded, every day, to all residents. “It is a reorganization constant,” says Marc Charest.
Less worse than in prison
Jonathan, Samuel and Serge met in the shade for different reasons. Impaired driving causing bodily harm to a driver, armed robbery, bank fraud. Everyone talks about his past, without any deviations, taking responsibility for his crimes. The therapy allowed them to work on themselves. They have learned to know themselves better and to avoid revive, do they wish with all my heart, with their old demons.
None of them wants to relive the prison experience. In the circumstances, the confinement in the house of transition is a lesser evil in comparison with what is happening in the prison. “We are aware that this is not the same thing in detention. Based on the echoes we receive, the conditions are quite difficult, says Jonathan. As soon as you get in custody, you are isolated for two weeks. There are no visits, no showers.”
Marc Charest agrees that living the crisis in a transition house is “less worse” than behind bars. “The lifestyle is more pleasant. Each guy has his room. Each help to make to eat, to make the maintenance of the building.
Samuel considers himself fortunate to be able to live in the Pavilion, time to get his life in hand. “It would be much worse if I had been in the apartment and that I had lost my job. Here, we have the chance to be hosted, to get help. Instead of being at home, without a person, you can talk to someone when it’s not file. It’s good for you.”