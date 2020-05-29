Of the union members, “sold out” of the CISSSO show for their holiday
Members of the health network of the Outaouais region demonstrated in front of the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector.
May 27, 2020 21h36
Justine Mercier
The Right
Members of the health network of the Outaouais region have expressed on Wednesday in order to publicize their “exhaustion” and their “displeasure” to see ministerial orders to change their conditions of work.
Gathered under a blazing sun in front of the Center for housing and long-term care (CHSLD) Lionel-Émond, in the Hull sector, of employees of the network were held by hand different posters emblazoned with messages such as “our vacations are essential”, “guardian angel to hell” and “fall of a sudden decrees inhuman”. They are also lying on the ground, to illustrate that they feel “dead tired”.
These employees, members of the Syndicat des professionnelles en soins de l’outaouais (SPSO) and of the trade Union of workers of health of the Outaouais (STTSSSO), seeking among other things, to know what will be the game plan of the network for the period of the summer vacation.
“We want to regain our rights, we want to get back to our vacation,” said the president of the SPSO, Patrick Guay. With its counterparts in other unions, Mr. Guay said attempt to obtain responses from the integrated Centre of health and social services for the Outaouais region. “The CEO […] let us predict that we would have a maximum of two weeks of vacation for all employees of the Pontiac, even if in some sectors, including Maniwaki and the Pontiac, […] there are no or very few people who have the COVID”, said the president of the SPSO, who believes that “the state of public health emergency current does not justify the imposition” of the ministerial orders for the management of the staff in the network.
According to Mr. Guay, the CISSSO has still resort to mandatory overtime, among others at the CHSLD Lionel-Émond, where an outbreak of COVID-19 key a twenty residents, in addition to having caused the death of seven other people who remained there. “This is unacceptable”, said the president of the SPSO.
The STTSSO, the president, Jenna McMillan, was also pretty to see of ministerial orders which, according to her, “come to violate” the conditions of work of its members. The union, which represents, among others, the beneficiary attendants of the CISSSO, believes that “the work climate begins to worsen” due to the crisis of the pandemic.
When asked what they thought of the government’s campaign aimed to recruit 10,000 people for a paid training attendant to the beneficiaries, Mr. Guay and Ms. McMillan expressed reservations about this initiative.