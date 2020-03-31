Official: djigan and Oksana Samoilova divorce
Oksana Samoilov has issued a formal statement to all of its subscribers that she’s filing for divorce.
Judging by the way the text is written, the girl is very worried about what is happening in her life.
Oksana said that he had made the decision to serve with Dzhiganom for divorce. She learned that the rapper throughout the ten year relationship was cheating on her. The girl stressed that their family was truly happy, and djigan constantly swore to her by the health of the children that he loves only her, asked not to believe in what they say about his adventures.
The Djigan and Oksana’s four children But, apparently, now she got real evidence that the spouse was not faithful to her. She said that now with the father of her children is something incomprehensible, and it shows in his Instagram because he posts old pictures, and the provocative sign them. According to Samoilova, dzhigan not understand what is happening.
Girl hurt by the fact that her oldest daughter Ariel, everyone already understands, and she knows she should be much stronger than before.
Uznayvse.ru recalled that two years ago there was a similar situation in the family of Rita, Dakota and Vlad Sokolovsky. The girl found out that her husband cheated on her throughout the years of relationship, even though he told you not to believe in appearing periodically information about it. The couple divorced.
Subscribe to our channel in Yandex.Zen.