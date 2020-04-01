Okay, Informant: dispelling the myths about hygiene
In a pandemic it is important to observe the rules of hygiene, use antiseptic and wear a respirator. However, do not overdo it and panic, drenched in tons of alcohol and dressing up in a hazmat suit.
The informant keeps in touch with practicing physicians, physicians-volunteers of the organization “Medical case” and other medical professionals. This time we decided to debunk the myths about hygiene.
Myth # 1: you Can not wash their hands enough systematic use of antiseptic.
Antiseptics are effective against bacteria only if they contain from 60 to 95% alcohol. Alcohol can kill rhinovirus, herpes, HIV, influenza, hepatitis, fungus, and even tuberculosis. It kills up to 99.9% of all bacteria on the skin for 30 seconds. However, antiseptics are not suitable for heavily contaminated or covered by the blood of the skin. In such cases it is necessary to carefully wash hands with soap and water, then use antiseptic, if necessary.
The composition of the antiseptic contains alcohol, so use them constantly is not recommended. Use them only after walks on the street and commuting. The house is the proper way to clean your hands from germs quite possible with ordinary soap and water. That’s just to wash your hands you need to properly – on both sides of the palm, between fingers and under fingernails, with soap and for at least one minute.
Myth # 2: Soap kills 100% of germs.
Ordinary soap almost has no ability to kill bacteria, and especially viruses. Instead, it cleanses the skin, allowing you to wash most of the germs with water. Only Soaps labeled “antibacterial” can really kill the bacteria.
Myth # 3: Quickly raised – not the fallen.
99% of all harmful microorganisms get into food immediately on contact with any surface. It’s not important – 5 or 10 seconds pass after the fall of food on the floor, still you can not have sex.
Myth # 4: Head needs to be cleaned as often as possible.
Daily use of shampoo and conditioning can cause hair loss and hair damage, and dryness of the scalp. Shampoo washes away not only dirt, but the fats necessary to skin. If the hair is too quickly become greasy, use gentle dry shampoo.
Myth # 5: Failure to comply with hygiene = bad breath.
The neglect of hygiene can lead to unpleasant odors. However, in most cases, problems with fresh breath occur due to the rapid multiplication of the bacteria that cause gum disease or even internal organs. So, having had mouth odor, you should consult a doctor.
Myth # 6: you Need to use the hand dryer instead of paper towels is hygienic.
In a public place it is better to use disposable paper towel instead of hand dryers. The towel absorbs moisture quickly, and the dryer is only 45 seconds will make the hands completely dry. Moreover, the spray dryer may be foreign bacteria and transmit them to you.