Oksana Fedorova showed the grown daughter in the Network
Former “Miss universe” Oksana Fedorova has published on his page on the social network photo with his six year old daughter Elizabeth.
She rarely shows his children and followers were delighted to see how grown up girl.
“Quarantined embrace stronger, more meaningful words, kinder soul. No, we are not a virus was found, and with ourselves,” wrote Fedorova under the picture in Instagram.
“Pretty what, both of you!”, “A lovely daughter like you”, “Face right, like a chrysalis. Charm”, “Like mom like girl, smile charming” – admired by fans of the daughter of a star.
The girl, despite her young age, already has experience in speeches, she is doing ballet and already starring at the views. Oxana Fedorova is also a son Fyodor.