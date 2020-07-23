Old girl and 6 year old stabbed to death in Montreal: the mother will be questioned
The incident occurred in a housing of the rue Desautels, near the corner of rue Hochelaga, at Montreal, on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.
July 23, 2020 10h41
Updated at 14: 21
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A little girl of 6-year-old was stabbed to death in a home in Montreal, in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve.
The child was discovered by police around 3 o’clock Thursday morning in an apartment of the rue Desautels, after a call to 911, in the wake of cries have been heard.
The girl was in a critical state during its transport to the hospital, but his death was confirmed shortly after noon by the agent Raphael Bergeron, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
The police arrived on the scene, the girl’s mother was outside of the apartment building. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, but his general state of health had not yet allowed investigators from the SPVM to meet her eight hours after the initial call to 911.
In an interview a little earlier to The canadian Press, the officer Bergeron had confirmed that only the mother and the child were on the scene of the event.
The mother, a woman aged 36 years, was considered a material witness by the POLICE and was being questioned by the police in the course of the day.
The death of this young girl of 6 years and carries the balance of all homicides in 11 on the island of Montréal since the beginning of the year.
The SPVM has erected a security perimeter at the scene in order to allow its investigators and forensic identification officers to do the analysis of the location.
The rue Desautels has been closed to traffic for a period of time between Hochelaga street and the avenue Pierre-de-Coubertin.