Olga Freimut identified five main rules in relationships with men
April 2, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
The presenter gave advice to girls.
Ukrainian TV presenter Olga freimuth for many fans is an example to follow: the star is not only achieved career success, but is happy wife and mother of three children. So the fans are quite private appeal to Olga for advice. So, yesterday, March 31, Freimut answered questions from followers on Instagram-stories.
A fan asked the celebrity about the five main rules in relationships with men. The presenter answered the question:
“To remain a secret, never to complain, to demand nothing, give yourself and him the freedom (being a business trip, let him go), not to annoy with too many questions and jealousy”.