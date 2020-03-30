Olga Freimut showed tender photo with her husband
The presenter also shared what was in quarantine.
TV presenter Olga Freimut, which recently celebrated its 38th birthday, shared a tender snapshot with her husband Vladimir Lokotko, the former Director General of the New channel. The picture shows Vladimir holds Olya on hand, and the media personality is gentle to fall off.
Olga Freimut also decided to share with subscribers what is in quarantine and has changed the lives of her loved ones because of the epidemic.
“I have so many and long were talking on the phone… Wake up call grandmother and grandfather. Grandmother concerned about the fate of the world, says that for the first time in my life can’t go to the Church for stations of the cross. My grandmother Julia’s birthday today, by the way, – she habitually Galician housewife had dinner on the table – but none of us could make it (also first time). …Mom says that again brought soup the lonely old lady next door…
I called and childhood friend, recalled the days in the garden, lovely fragments of biographies that quarantine in moments of silence I remembered and touched by. After reading the news heart is overflowing with love and concern for very strange people who suddenly become family. Take care of each other. Warm greetings and wishes to your families from my family…” – said Olga.