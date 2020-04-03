Olivier Dubois: “I dance and I remember”
We had a much loved Tragedy and its 18 protagonists naked, between mass and rave (passed in 2014 in Montreal). In Out the day, a tasty solo participatory, the French Olivier Dubois held the thread of her history as a choreographer and as a performer, set up of fragments of works selected by the public. Between the fantastic story of the dance, one-man show, delirious, and communion collective.
“Of the thousands of gestures and movements, gallons of sweat, hundreds of injuries, a good dose of joys and of sorrows… “. “It is not in cinema, there is to the show live, we move, the down jackets to the bottom “. “I propose a game, a court, a dissection, a breakthrough through my body “. In this solo, Olivier Dubois takes the word, contrary to his habit. He called out to the crowd, takes out a bottle of wine, puts on perfume. At the bottom of the tray, a table with a chair and a computer – it will be the DJ and select him-even pieces of music as the evening and the choice of the audience shape the piece.
Because the device developed by Dubois allows the public to pull the fate of the shows that were among the sixty works that he has interpreted. The spectators follow each other on stage, opening envelopes, choose clothes that the choreographer must remove. This one goes back in time with the force of self-deprecating humor and humor, teasing and harangue the audience, asks the joker, ” go to confession “, appeal to the director of the Agora : “Tomorrow, we change everything, Francine ! “.
Throughout this creation, which is never the same, Olivier Dubois contextualise the extracts works, give the year, the source, mocks himself, his fears and his desires of a young dancer, is making fun of the choreographers and their requirements (” the performance is at the edge of the precipice “). By querying the memory of his body, he delivers a wonderful story of the dance and its movements. He also drew our attention to a certain disconnection from art — or at least, certain artists, certain actions in respect of the company : “Walking on the street ! “” My street or your street ? “.
This proposal, in which the protagonist is laid bare literally and figuratively, moves. It is also the rare opportunity to experience the virtuosity of a body atypical on stage, one in which the choreographer Andy de Groat said, ” I love your body potato “. Especially, the end of generous Out of the day – we will keep the surprise – remember that we dance before everything to be together. Go-y.
To go out in the day, Olivier Dubois
From 12 to 15 February, Agora de la danse, building Wilder