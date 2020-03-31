Olya Polyakova shared his secret to a long married life
The singer told how long to maintain the relationship with her husband.
Famous Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova, who recently congratulated her daughter with a birthday, have shared the secret long-term relationship with her husband. What to do to make relationship last long Olya Polyakova told “the high life”.
“We have developed a way of communicating that we are together, but if we need a moment alone … He smokes, so he has his own Smoking and he goes there. I have a bedroom, I go there with a book, or relax by the fireplace. A little bored and going to. We eat together, we sleep sometimes, too,” – said the singer.