Olya Polyakova shared his secret to a long married life

March 31, 2020

Оля Полякова поделилась секретом долгой супружеской жизни

The singer told how long to maintain the relationship with her husband.

Famous Ukrainian singer Olga Polyakova, who recently congratulated her daughter with a birthday, have shared the secret long-term relationship with her husband. What to do to make relationship last long Olya Polyakova told “the high life”.

“We have developed a way of communicating that we are together, but if we need a moment alone … He smokes, so he has his own Smoking and he goes there. I have a bedroom, I go there with a book, or relax by the fireplace. A little bored and going to. We eat together, we sleep sometimes, too,” – said the singer.

