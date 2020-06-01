Olymel adds a day of slaughter to reduce the number of pigs in the waiting
Olymel is organizing Saturday a day of slaughter in overtime in three slaughterhouses in Quebec.
SAINT-HYACINTHE — More than 800 employees of Olymel volunteered to make a shift in overtime on Saturday to reduce the number of pigs-in-waiting and avoid the slaughter as humanitarian.
Employees of the factories in Yamachiche, Holy Spirit and Guardian Angel are participating in this effort to reduce the number of pigs waiting to be slaughtered, which amounts to 100 000 head. They will be supported by colleagues of the institutions Olymel St-Hyacinthe and Agromex in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Sherrington who will assist in the packaging and storage.
This surplus is explained by the failure of the company’s workforce, the temporary closure of the factory in Yamachiche at the end of march and the reduction in the capacity of its other abattoirs. The closure of slaughterhouses in the United States has also prevented Olymel to send the surplus of pigs waiting in Quebec and Ontario.
By press release, Olymel has explained that you have not been able to bring together all the skills required for quarters for slaughter additional because of absences of employees for reasons related to either the confirmation of a case of coronavirus, the preventive withdrawal of other employees, the termination of inter-regional transport or even the closing of schools. The company adds that, despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic, plants Olymel in Quebec have now recovered more than 95 % of their capacity for slaughter.
Finally, a donation of $ 2 per pig slaughtered will be paid to an organization or cause chosen by the employees of the three slaughterhouses, up to a maximum of $ 5,000. In collaboration with the Kitchens together, and The Tablée des chefs, Olymel will also provide food to prepare three meals for each employee present on Saturday, more than 2000 meals, which will be donated to Moisson Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, Moisson Lanaudière and S. O. S. Troubleshooting-Harvest-Granby.