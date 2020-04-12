Olymel will reopen on Tuesday its plant in Yamachiche
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
According to Olymel, 101 employees, among the nearly 1000 who work at the factory in Yamachiche, have received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19.
The plant of slaughtering and cutting of hogs to Olymel, at Yamachiche, in the Mauricie region, which has been a hotbed of the outbreak of the COVID-19 will resume on Tuesday after more than two weeks of closure.
All the recommendations of the public health Center integrated university health and social services of Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec have been put in place, said the company in a press release issued Saturday.
“Olymel has taken advantage of the 14 days of closure from 29th march to implement a new protocol whose primary objective is to protect the health of its workers and the fight against the spread of the COVID-19,” said the giant canadian production, processing and distribution of pork and poultry.
At the time of the closure, nine cases of infection with the COVID-19 had been detected. In the end, according to Olymel, 101 employees, among the nearly 1000 who work at the plant, have received a positive diagnosis.
All employees of the plant have been placed in isolation since the closure of the factory. Those who will be the subject of a recall to work must not exhibit any symptoms of the coronavirus.
The production capacity of the plant — which stood at 28 000 pigs per week — will be adjusted during the reboot. The company says that it wants to resume its cruising speed ” gradually according to the evolution of the situation “.
Olymel said it is working to ” ensure the flow of pigs to be as normal as possible and to avoid solutions of last resort, such as the slaughter humanitarian or on-farm euthanasia “.