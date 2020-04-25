On his balcony in switzerland, violinist Alexandra Conunova “saves souls”
The virtuoso violinist Alexandra Conunova settles on his balcony to give his neighbours an interlude lyrique in their lives timed by the pandemic.
GENEVA — “music can save the souls”, she said : facing the snow-capped peaks of the Alps, the virtuoso violinist Alexandra Conunova settles on his balcony to give his neighbours an interlude lyrique in their lives timed by the pandemic.
At sunset, they are many this Friday, to their window, in their yard, in the street, to cast their gaze to the last floor of a small building in Lausanne where up legato and stacatti.
Formed in particular by Renaud Capuçon, Alexandra Conunova convenes Gluck, Vivaldi and Bach, accompanied by the saved partition of a piano.
“I think I never felt so useful as an artist during this containment because I know I am doing good for people,” says to AFP that a woman of 31 years old born in Moldova.
These concerts under the stars are for her “a common prayer” with its neighbours.
“We don’t know how life will be after, but the music, I think that it is well aware that it is a path of magic to heal the souls”, she said nicely.
The disease COVID-19 has already killed more than 1,300 people in Switzerland, where about 29 000 have been tested positive. This alpine country has not confined its population as strictly as France, but schools and small shops have been closed and all the cultural events suspended.
Alexandra Conunova had to happen Friday night in Heidelberg, Germany, but the concert was cancelled.
“In a few months, when life will resume its course, I’m sure that even more people will want to go in the concert halls because they understand how music can be…, yes, that music can somehow save souls,” predicts the young woman.
First Prize in 2012 in the famous International Competition of the violin Joseph Joachim in Hanover, Germany, she also was a winner in 2015 of the Moscow Tchaikovsky competition.