On Kryvbas sued because of a debt for the “communal”
The Prosecutor’s office sent the claim to Economic court of the Dnepropetrovsk area about collection of debt for utility services in the amount of 39 705 UAH.
About it 0564.ua reported in Kryvyi Rih local Prosecutor’s office No. 2.
During the study the state of observance of legislation on protection of the rights of children there is inadequate performance by the limited liability company “Hockey club “Krivbass” obligations under the contract to reimbursement for payment of utilities, which violates the established by legislation procedure for use of public services, the principle of oblachnosti, consequently, the property interests of the state represented by the Department of education of Executive Committee of the Metallurgical district Council to receive such payment, the violation of economic interests of the state.
At the same time, the education Department Metallurgical Council, whose powers include the question of reimbursement for payment of utility services arriving in the city budget, not taken adequate action to recover in court the amount of debt for utilities of the defendant, namely 39 705 UAH.
Despite the fact that the failure of the defendant funds for utilities leads to shortfall of funds in the city budget, misallocation of public services, and inefficient management of these resources, which significantly violates the economic interests of the state, Kryvyi Rih local Prosecutor’s office No. 2 appealed to the Economic court of Dnipropetrovsk region.