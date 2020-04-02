On the basis of the Jaguar F-Pace crossover will be built “Stealth”
Lister Motor Company, which traditionally uses the latest Jaguar development, prepares the new.
On the official page in Twitter appeared the teaser of the crossover Lister Stealth (“Stealth”), based on the F-Pace.
No details, except the only image of the car and its title, not given.
It is obvious that the basis of the novelty was taken by the Jaguar F-Pace, and it’s not the first time Lister works with this model. In 2018 the British introduced the draft Lister LFP, but of the crossover, the new Stealth is design front.
Lister LFP edition was 250 copies. In the company it was positioned as the “fastest SUV in the world”, as his top speed was 322 kilometers per hour. It is 39 kilometers per hour faster than the standard F-Pace and 13 miles per hour more than the Lamborghini Urus.
The movement LFP Lister led five-liter engine from the F-Pace SVR, which is boosted from 550 to 680 horsepower.
In the Arsenal Lister was a project SUV-E on the basis of the electric Jaguar I-Pace.
From standard electricross variant differed from the Lister modified chassis, the artificial sound of the exhaust and a carbon fiber body kit.
As in the case of LFP, the electric car will be limited edition and will cost future owners of 125 thousand pounds.