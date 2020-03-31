On the border of Turkey and Iran explosion on the gas pipeline
At the border section of the pipeline that transported fuel from Turkey and Iran, an explosion and fire broke out, the work of the pipeline is discontinued.
“On the pipeline, which runs to Erzurum (a city in the North-East of Turkey – ed.) from Iran, at six o’clock in the morning for unknown reasons, the explosion occurred. The blast caught fire, the flames reached 40 meters high”, – informs television channel.
According to local authorities, the explosion occurred at the site near the border crossing Gurbulak, in the province of Agra.
There were firefighters. Gas supply through the pipeline was terminated. The investigation of the incident.
At the same time, Iranian state television reported that the explosion was the result of a “terrorist attack”.