On the platform Zoom sued because of the latent distribution of personal data
In a lawsuit against a popular online platform for video Zoom Video Communications claims that the company illegally shares with Facebook the personal data of its users.
The lawsuit was filed in Federal court in California users Zoom. They accuse the company of spreading personal information of millions of customers. The suit said Zoom transmits information to third parties without the consent of its customers, notably Facebook.
It is reported that these data include which phone is used during the video, the face of the user, and a unique advertiser ID and so on.
“Unique advertising identifier allows companies to target the user for advertising. This information is sent to Facebook Zoom regardless of whether the user has an account on Facebook,” reads the lawsuit.
Zoom CEO Eric yuan said that the exchange of data emerged when the Zoom gave iOS users the ability to log in to the app using your Facebook account, and that the company did not know about this practice until March 25.
Note, in the last weeks Zoom is becoming more and more popular because hundreds of businesses are working remotely because of the pandemic coronavirus. At the same time, the company became subject to greater scrutiny of its privacy policy. “pump” the Internet, because the quarantine has increased traffic