On the road with the mobile clinics
Simon Carrier, age 75, comes out of his house, rue de la Visitation in the Centre-South. “Hello, hello !” says he to the doctor and the nurse are waiting for smiling in front of him. He climbs into a white vehicle, transformed into a clinic mobile, sanitizes hands and stretches his arm out for a blood.
Simon Carrier does not age. But under his air dashing, his hair dyed black and his leather jacket, they accumulate health problems : arthritis, diabetes, cholesterol, high blood pressure. Today, he had an appointment for a follow-up blood. Normally, he would have visited the clinic of a Quorum, any near metro Berri-UQAM, where he is being treated for the past three years. But today, it is the clinic which makes it up to him.
In the van of the clinic a Quorum, the licensed practical nurse Sarah-Ève Fortin disinfects, between each consultation, the space in which are received the patients.
The idea of the mobile clinic has sprung up there a few weeks ago in the head of Dr. Maxim Ethier, co-founder of the clinic Quorum. Because of the pandemic, the doctor was looking for a way to treat its most vulnerable patients — because of their age or their state of health — without taking the risk of exposure to the coronavirus. “We ask people not to go out, then it must be so,” said the doctor.
He has set up a tiny clinic in a white van on which is painted a rainbow. The doctor and the nurse are at the rear of the vehicle, with all the necessary equipment. The patient moved to the other side of the Plexiglas. Articulated arms allow the nurse to do the blood test with a minimum of physical contact.
Articulated arms allow you to do blood tests, minimizing the physical contact.
A few minutes later, Simon Carrier spring of the vehicle and climbs in to him to get bread made of buckwheat that he offers to his guardian angels.
“As long as I’m with them, my health problems have stabilized,” he says. But in the past few weeks, my pressure has increased due to the stress. I try not to think about it [the COVID-19], the little hamster rolls all the time and I find it hard to sleep. “
Simon Carrier was afraid of catching the COVID-19. All the more that his cousin Romeo, who is the same age as him, died of this disease two weeks ago. “I do whatever it takes to not catch it, but this bibitte, she is tough “, he says.
Mobile clinic for the homeless
At the other end of the city, a mobile clinic is deployed at Cabot square every Tuesday for the past two weeks.
Today it’s raining to drink standing up. Despite the icy weather, a crowd of about fifty people loitering in the park, at the exit of the metro station Atwater. It’s time for dinner, and most line up under the big tent of the City of Montreal to get food.
A nurse and a volunteer can scan the park, looking for patients known to us who may be in need of a medical follow-up. They have the eye. They see those who look at them from a distance, without daring to approach. They will discuss with them, explain what the clinic can offer them and recommend them to the care of the nurse Claudine Pringle, installed behind a Plexiglas in a tent. Just behind, in the white van, his colleague Penelope Boudreault, coordinator of operations, provides it with the equipment she needs.
The mobile clinic of Doctors of the world rolls since a long time to deliver front-line care to people in situation of homelessness. But, since the crisis, it had to change its ways. Patients no longer fall into the van and are cared for on the outside, under the marquee.
“The people in situation of homelessness often have a chronic cough or breathing difficulties related to their mode of life or their consumption, which means that it cannot identify persons who have symptoms of the COVID-19 “, explains Penelope Boudreault.
Complex Situation
The nurses see between 10 and 15 patients per day, in the parks and alleys where you find the homeless. They often deal with wounds of the hands or legs that they are made in a fight or in a fall.
Normally, the nurses clean the wounds and bandages, while teaching patients to do it themselves. But because of the risk of contamination, Claudine Pringle and his colleagues require patients to do the care themselves, under their supervision. “We still have the equipment to approach the patients when it is too complex,” says the coordinator.
To the rear of the vehicle, the equipment needed for care is put away on a shelf fit.
With the support of volunteer doctors, the people of the mobile clinic of Doctors of the world can also renew prescriptions. Some patients are redirected to the health system.
“It’s always complex with the clientele that we see, because most have already been full of injuries and trauma related to the mode of life in the street. They have no family doctor, no insurance card — it is either expired or lost — and no phone to be recalled or to make an appointment, ” says Ms. Boudreault.
It has approached public Health to offer the help of the mobile clinic for screening. They answered us that, for the moment, this was not a [solution] that they wished to put forward.
— Penelope Boudreault
However, since the pandemic, it is even more complicated, she notes. “I called today to refer a patient to a clinic without an appointment, but they do take more of people who come in without an appointment. Everything is done by phone. You must call, get the line, wait, give a number for the doctor to call back for the assessment. For the general population, it is easier, but for people in shelters or roaming, it complicates things even more. “
The nurses are not screening COVID-19, even if asked often. “Many are concerned, they ask us to pass the test,” says Penelope Boudreault. “We approached public Health to offer the help of the mobile clinic for screening. They answered us that, for the moment, this was not a [solution] that they wished to put forward.