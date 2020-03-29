On the subway Husbandman: builders showed a giant machine for tunnels
In Kiev, continue to build “Syretsko caves” line.
Kiev metro to the tenants continue to build, despite the difficult situation in the country. On the website “kievmetrostroya” appeared impressive photo of the mechanism for the construction of tunnels, which extend “Syretsko caves” line at four stations.
We will remind that in plans of builders up to the end of 2021 the opening of two metro stations – “Mostyska” and “Truth”. Just a line I plan to complete four stations.
Metrostroiteli write that tunneling shield (the so-called machine for tunnel construction) will start operation from the station “Mostyska” and will move to the station “Syrets”. The shield will be 1.3 km.
“Now preparing the so-called excavation of the right tunnel (with the Husbandman in the center). After the completion of the tunneling system will be re-assembled at the station “Mostyska” to bore the left of the tunnel”, – said in the message.
Photo of tunneling machine taken on the construction site will be located where future station “Mostyska”.