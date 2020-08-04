On the traces of Martin Villeneuve
Filmmaker Martin Villeneuve
August 3, 2020 16h32
Updated at 20h16
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
More accustomed to working behind the camera, the filmmaker Martin Villeneuve found himself in front of it through the game, a documentary directed by Jean Benoit. The short film of fifteen minutes made available online August 3, recounts the career of the creator since the ambitious adventure that led to the feature film, science-fiction, March & April.
Shot in 2019 by four young frenchmen who were then film students in Quebec city, It was once Martin Villeneuve brings us particularly in the scenes of March & April, a project of photoromans become film. It has perhaps not received the expected success at its release in us, but it has nevertheless opened doors internationally for its director, became the first Quebecer invited to give a conference in California at the TED event (Technology, Entertainment, Design), like Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, or Peter Gabriel’s of this world.
In addition to the confidences of Martin Villeneuve, John Benoit and his team were able to gather the observations of his brother, Denis Villeneuve — the director of the films Fire, Blade Runner, 2049 and The arrival, in particular — and his distinguished collaborators Robert Lepage and François Schuiten.
The documentary once There was Martin Villeneuve can be viewed free of charge on the platform Vimeo.
