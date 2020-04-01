On the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine has recorded 18 attacks
March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments|
Cyber attacks were identified and eliminated at the sites of the security Service of Ukraine and Office of the President of Ukraine. About it reports a press-service of the State.
According to preliminary data, from 21 to 27 March, was a violation: in the work sites of public authorities 22 (site of Lugansk regional state administration – 14 Gosspetssvyazi – 4, SES, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of internal Affairs, MES), 30 facts of DDoS attacks (including the sites of the SBU – 6, Office of the President of Ukraine state service of special communication 18 – 6). With the result that they were eliminated.
The team CERT-UA state service of special communication in the period from 21 to 27 March registered 1,148 cyber incidents.