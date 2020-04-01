On the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine has recorded 18 attacks

На сайте Офиса Президента Украины зафиксировали 18 кибератак

Cyber attacks were identified and eliminated at the sites of the security Service of Ukraine and Office of the President of Ukraine. About it reports a press-service of the State.

According to preliminary data, from 21 to 27 March, was a violation: in the work sites of public authorities 22 (site of Lugansk regional state administration – 14 Gosspetssvyazi – 4, SES, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of internal Affairs, MES), 30 facts of DDoS attacks (including the sites of the SBU – 6, Office of the President of Ukraine state service of special communication 18 – 6). With the result that they were eliminated.

The team CERT-UA state service of special communication in the period from 21 to 27 March registered 1,148 cyber incidents.

