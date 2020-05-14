On this famous “Swedish model”…

BLOG / a long time ago that I have lost count of the times I see him, here and there, comments on this theme : “in Sweden they have no containment, and they don’t have more people than here, then do the same thing !”. This idea is certainly one of the biggest “hits” of the spring on the social networks. Then I would quickly share it some small data in the form of heavy shades…
I took the following image on Twitter of the epidemiologist Finnish Markku Peltonen, who regularly publishes curves of the evolution of the COVID-19 in the scandinavian countries — not only because it is in him, but also because they compare relatively well between them (health systems similar, manners and cultures close enough, etc). In addition to the usual curves of new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the COVID-19, it was also calculated the changes in the mobility of the populations of the four major capitals of the region, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen and Helsinki, from public data to Apple. This gives this to, in order, walking, public transport and the car :