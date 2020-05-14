On this famous “Swedish model”…

| May 14, 2020 | Techno | No Comments

Sur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Sur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Share

May 14, 2020 12: 11

Share

On this famous “Swedish model”…

Sur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Sur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Jean-François Cliche

The Sun

BLOG / a long time ago that I have lost count of the times I see him, here and there, comments on this theme : “in Sweden they have no containment, and they don’t have more people than here, then do the same thing !”. This idea is certainly one of the biggest “hits” of the spring on the social networks. Then I would quickly share it some small data in the form of heavy shades…

I took the following image on Twitter of the epidemiologist Finnish Markku Peltonen, who regularly publishes curves of the evolution of the COVID-19 in the scandinavian countries — not only because it is in him, but also because they compare relatively well between them (health systems similar, manners and cultures close enough, etc). In addition to the usual curves of new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the COVID-19, it was also calculated the changes in the mobility of the populations of the four major capitals of the region, Stockholm, Oslo, Copenhagen and Helsinki, from public data to Apple. This gives this to, in order, walking, public transport and the car :

Sur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Mr. Peltonen / Apple MobilitySur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Mr. Peltonen / Apple MobilitySur ce fameux «modèle suédois»...

Mr. Peltonen / Apple Mobility

As you can see, the idea that Sweden has continued to operate “as if nothing had happened” is false. It has not enacted the containment required with police surveillance, and fines as in most other countries, but its public health authorities have asked the public to comply on a voluntary basis all kinds of measures which go in the same direction. And the Swedes, whose culture is deemed to pass the community before the individuals, there were clearly obeyed because they have sharply reduced their movements from mid-march. Not quite as much as elsewhere in Scandinavia, Sweden has certainly maintained a higher level of activity than the neighbouring countries, and point out that the measures of mobility do not give the whole picture (it doesn’t make the difference between a move with or without a mask, for example), but still : it seems to me sufficient for burying the idea of a business-as-usual.

So the next time you are told that the containment does not give anything “because you know, Sweden”, you’ll know that it’s not worth much. The Swedes were not legally forced to stay with them, but they have clearly taken steps approached, up to a certain point.

That said, there are two or three small things to add to the topic of the graph of Mr Peltonen. The first is that its figures show a lot more of deaths and hospitalizations in Sweden than elsewhere, but attention should be paid to international comparisons : the definitions of “deaths related to the COVID-19” vary from country to country, the practices surrounding the hospitalization are not the same, then the levels of mortality and hospitalizations are not really comparable from one country to another — as Mr. Peltonen in be itself.

But still, these indicators are used to monitor the epidemic within each country. And in this regard, the curves of the epidemiologist Finnish suggest that Sweden has taken more time before reaching the summit and the other, a sign that his policy of containment more relaxed could have elongated the epidemic.

Finally, even if it turns out one day that the “Swedish model” was the best — who knows, it may be that in the end, they will develop a herd immunity before us and that they will not really more dead than the others in the long term, will have to wait for the know —, I think that the question of whether this model is “exportable” is a different story completely. As I said, the Swedes have a reputation of discipline, and putting the community before the individual. Then in other cultures, is a containment voluntary, would have given the same results ? Is this in Quebec or in the United States, for example, the population would have reduced its travel as significantly as Sweden without the supervision of the police and the threat of fines ?

Those who, on social networks and in some radio stations, which propose to imitate presume that, yes. But it seems to me to be a big, big presumption.

* * * * *

To discuss this post, go to my page Facebook professional.

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *