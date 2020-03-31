On Victory square in Nikolaev the stopper was formed from-for road accident – PHOTO
March 31, 2020 | News | No Comments|
In Mykolaiv, March 30, faced passenger car Volkswagen Polo and the MAN truck with the trailer.
The accident occurred at Victory Square. The driver of the truck left the ring in Victory square on Astronauts towards hersonskoye highway. And the driver of the Volkswagen was driving to the right of the grain and wanted to “squeeze” between the truck and the curb. In the result, the truck snagged a car, dragged him for several meters, with the result that the car turned in front of the cab of the truck.
As a result of road accident nobody suffered. Because of the accident in the center of the ring on Victory square there arose a traffic jam.