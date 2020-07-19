On your marks, ready, be hidden! [PHOTOS]

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

For the moment, the application of the rule rests on the back of the traders. They are the ones who have the burden to ensure that each client carries a cover face, under penalty of the imposition of sanctions in form of fines.

July 18, 2020

Updated at 21h21

Leah Martin

The Sun

Saturday is the first day where masks are mandatory in enclosed public areas across the province. State of the application of the regulation in the National Capital.

En route to the shopping centre, Fleur-de-Lys of the borough Vanier, everyone wears his mask, or almost, in the bus 802. Only a young man plugged in sitting in the back of the vehicle not. It may be that the mask does agençait not well with his tracksuit, but the affront has earned him a few looks intimidating to its output.

In the late morning, the shopping centre and almost deserted. In a showcase, a mannequin wearing a t-shit with the inscription “Anti-social, social distance club”. It sets the tone. “It’s so beautiful and the construction holidays have just begun,” says Regine, who is all alone to manage the shop Marie Claire during the installation of its managing director. Apart from a few complaints from clients who do not like wearing the mask, she notes that everyone complies with the regulations to the letter. This is what also notice the security guards. “No argue, no store has complained to the moment and almost everyone has masks,” said a guard who preferred to remain anonymous. “In fact, there has been less problems than before [the pandemic], because the people come to really make purchases. There are less people loitering, less conflict between people who keep their distances, fewer flights, because there are more services and fewer people both in the shops”, he adds.

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

On Cartier street in Quebec city, the rules are identified at the entrance of the shops.

Photos Of The Sun, Erick Labbé

If someone has forgotten his mask, don’t panic! Valérie at DeSerre has to help out the less experienced. “I wash my hands, I opened the box and I’m taking a mask that I tend to the client with a pair of pliers”, ” she says. “There it was just fifteen, but we ordered a big box that is coming.” A student at the Laval University, it’s been two years that she has been working in the shop, and the pandemic has changed a lot in his job. Today, it is she who remains at the door to indicate instructions to the clients. It ensures that if they washed their hands and if they have a mask. “Honestly, it is destabilizing and less motivating to go to work”, she said keeping the smile for the customers.

It is true that apart from some older people who meet for a coffee and families who shop, the surroundings seem rather calm. Near the record store, a young couple holds hands while wearing their masks. Nothing, not even a global pandemic, not to prevent two teenagers holding hands at the mall, away from the basement family.

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

The wearing of the mask becomes the new norm in the shops of the province.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

The Cartier street

In Montcalm, the atmosphere is much more festive. The terraces are full and the queue continues to feed in front of the SAQ and the Favorite Chocolate. A little boy comes out of the creamery with a huge ice cream Oréo. His mom asks him to hold the two cones while she takes off her mask so he can gobble up this delicacy. “I think it’s great for the safety of everyone in the world. I find that it makes a long time that this decision would have had to be taken,” says Pascale who ensures that the ice cream his son is not founded while she answers a few questions.

At Jean Coutu, Charlotte and Agnes give advice in the aisle of cosmetics. These two young women have reported several complaints from older clients that do not want to wear the mask or many of them who wear it below the nose. “This is stupid”, say-they are set on edge. For her part, Carole is retired is that wearing a mask in the small shops is useless. “When there is a lot of the world, like in a crowd, it must be a mask”, she says. “But I don’t think it is effective when it is 2-3. It takes away, you put it back and I fear that one is infected. I washing, but there are people who do not wash, they play in their mask, ” she says disgusted.

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

For the moment, the application of the rule rests on the back of the merchants; they must ensure that each client carries a cover face, under penalty of sanctions in form of fines.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

Manifestations of anti-mask

Saint-Georges in the Beauce region, several hundred people gathered to express their disagreement with the regulation of the government. Several of them have reported that wearing a mask violates their freedom. Local traders also worry a lot less traffic with this measure.

À vos marques, prêts, soyez masqués! [PHOTOS]

To be effective, the mask must be clean and tight, and mentions public Health.

The Sun, Erick Labbé

Le Soleil

