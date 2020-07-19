On your marks, ready, be hidden! [PHOTOS]

For the moment, the application of the rule rests on the back of the traders. They are the ones who have the burden to ensure that each client carries a cover face, under penalty of the imposition of sanctions in form of fines.
Saturday is the first day where masks are mandatory in enclosed public areas across the province. State of the application of the regulation in the National Capital.
En route to the shopping centre, Fleur-de-Lys of the borough Vanier, everyone wears his mask, or almost, in the bus 802. Only a young man plugged in sitting in the back of the vehicle not. It may be that the mask does agençait not well with his tracksuit, but the affront has earned him a few looks intimidating to its output.
In the late morning, the shopping centre and almost deserted. In a showcase, a mannequin wearing a t-shit with the inscription “Anti-social, social distance club”. It sets the tone. “It’s so beautiful and the construction holidays have just begun,” says Regine, who is all alone to manage the shop Marie Claire during the installation of its managing director. Apart from a few complaints from clients who do not like wearing the mask, she notes that everyone complies with the regulations to the letter. This is what also notice the security guards. “No argue, no store has complained to the moment and almost everyone has masks,” said a guard who preferred to remain anonymous. “In fact, there has been less problems than before [the pandemic], because the people come to really make purchases. There are less people loitering, less conflict between people who keep their distances, fewer flights, because there are more services and fewer people both in the shops”, he adds.