One in two canadians worked from home at the end of march
Photo: Getty Images
People with at least a bachelor’s degree accounted for nearly 60 % of the new followers of the work to the house last month.
One in seven canadians was no longer at work because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, at the end of last month, while a worker remaining on the two fulfilled its task from the house.
Nearly 4 million canadian workers were absent from their jobs during the week of 22 to 28 march reported, on Friday, Statistics Canada. Of this number, 2.8 million, representing 14% of the total active population, were missing for reasons related to the COVID-19.
4.7 million
Number of Canadians who normally work outside of the home that have completed their task from their home during the week 22 to 28 march.
But this has not been the only impact of the pandemic and of the containment measures of governments to slow the progression. About 4.7 million Canadians who usually work outside the home have also fulfilled their task since their remains this week. When we add these to those who were already working from home, one arrives at a total of 4 out of 10 workers (6.8 million) who worked in the house, as much as those who continued to take down their work outside of their homes (6.7 million).
Drawn from a new survey by online panel survey of 4600 respondents in the 10 provinces by Statistics Canada to document the impact of the COVID-19, these data clarify the portrait of a changing reality.
The federal agency had reported last week that about 1 million Canadians had lost their jobs in march, sending the unemployment rate to 7.8% in Canada and 8.1% in Quebec. She had added that if we cared were those who had seen their working hours reduced by at least half, this number exceeded 3 million workers, or 16 %.
These first measures of the impact of the COVID-19 in Canada were, however, with one caveat, since they had been made, there is, during the week of 15 to 21 march, after the imposition of certain sanitary regulations, but just before the government put non-essential forced break, march 23. A gap that does not have the data on Friday.
Not all equal
Figures last week showed, however, how all workers are not equal in the face of the consequences of the pandemic, some areas suffering much greater loss of jobs than others. This was notably the case of the accommodation and catering, where it was reported already a decline of more than 40 % of the total number of hours worked compared to the previous month, but also the information, culture and recreation (30 %) or, to a lesser extent at this time, the retail trade (7 %).
There was, as well as the job losses the most pronounced, were recorded in ” professions that require a direct interaction with the public, or where the work of the house is not practical, such as in sales and services “, and contrary to the professions of the management, natural and applied sciences as well as business, finance and administration.
We also noted how the workers of the most modest and the most vulnerable were the first to be affected, half of the decline in employment being wiped by people earning less than two-thirds of the median hourly wage, the proportion of temporary workers to lose their jobs (15.8 per cent) revealing itself to be three times higher than that of permanent workers (5.3 per cent).
The new data released Friday seem to confirm these trends. People with at least a bachelor’s degree had, in fact, for almost 60 % of the new followers of the work to the house last month, while the proportion of those with at most a high school diploma was so low, that it is not worth the mention. Conversely, university graduates accounted for only 22 % of those who continued to work outside of their home, and 27 % of those who had been absent from work this week.
And the life of family ?
Statistics Canada also tells us, moreover, that 40 per cent of new workers at the home were living with at least one child under the age of 18 years, and ” are likely to face new difficulties for reconciling work and family life “.
Things seemed, however, are still relatively good, the last month, the new workers at the house did not complain more of the family stress associated with the containment or of the problem of mental illness that those who continued to work outside of the home.