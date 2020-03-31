One of the clubs in the EPL will be sold to the sheikhs for 340 million euros

| March 30, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

Один из клубов АПЛ будет продан шейхам за 340 миллионов евро

English “Newcastle” will be replaced by the owner in the near future, reports The Telegraph.

According to the source, one of the foundations of Saudi Arabia intends to acquire 80% of the rights to the club for 340 million euros. The remaining 20% will be allocated between the Fund PCP Capital and investment firm Reuben Brothers. It is not known when will be the proposed transaction, which hinders the pandemic coronavirus.

At this stage Newcastle is on the 13th place in the standings of the Premier League.

Peter Prikhodko.

