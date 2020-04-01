One of the defendants in the “case of Hizb ut-Tahrir”, was released from a Russian prison
Saifullaev after 5 years of imprisonment he returned to the Crimea
One of the defendants in the “case of Hizb ut-Tahrir” Ferat seifullaev was released from a Russian prison after five years in prison. About it reports RBC-Ukraine with reference to “the Crimean solidarity” in Facebook.
In Simferopol airport he was met by lawyers, activists and cousin and sister.
Previously under the control of the “Supreme court” of Crimea extended the arrest of six defendants in Simferopol “on Hizb ut-Tahrir”. Extended the arrest of Tofig Abdulgazieva, Osman Aitmatova, Biljana Adilova, the received Bazarov, Cemil Gafarova and Rustem Seytkhalilov.