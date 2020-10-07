Nati Jota revealed in the social network to all his followers that “he felt down”, he went to get a swab and the result was positive. In Instagram stories videos, he recounted his sensations and also showed what he smells and tests to discover that he “doesn't feel anything.”

Nati Jota tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a swab, and has since been isolated in her apartment. Both Twitter and Instagram exploded because of the novelty, as the young woman for nine hundred and thirty thousand vans in the “little bird network”, and has more than one million seven hundred thousand followers in the second.

“Shall I throw you one? I have coronavirus. I don't know what face to put on to say it … It's not funny, I know. But hey ”, were the first words of the communicator in her Instagram stories when she gave the news of her infection, without losing her good humor.

“Since this started I always imagined, especially when there were few who had it, the moment to say: 'Well, I swabbed …'. I kind of imagined it when you imagine that you win a Martín Fierro, that you think how you are going to thank him and then you can't say it ”, continued the young influencer .

However, and beyond the fact that she is controlled by her trusted doctor, Nati confessed that the situation has her “a little depressed” because she cannot attend work and neither train. Yesterday, Lizardo Ponce's friend realized that she practically did not smell bleach, and that when she ate meat, she did not enjoy its flavor either, so her suspicions became stronger and she decided to swab herself.

At a time when the numbers of those infected by this disease are not diminishing in Argentina, Nati Jota is now part of the statistics of patients, but for now, of those who suffer from the ailment in a mild, almost asymptomatic form . “I just have a little cough, which is not dry.”