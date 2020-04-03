“Only you”: Anne Plamondon, the art caught up by the life
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
At the time we met the choreographer, the creative process was following its course. If it was already clear to the choreographer that the duo should not fall into the romance, the love relationship, it was also clear that there would certainly, according to his words, to dance that dance. On the photo : Anne Plamondon and James Gregg.
The choreographer quebec Anne Plamondon, well-known for his long career as a performer with numerous choreographers in canada and abroad, this Only you, a duet on this that binds us to others and to ourselves, with the dancer James Gregg. This is his third project as a choreographer with his own company. If the choreography arrived accidentally in his life as a dancer, she explains, she has not put an end to its occupation first, as it interprets its own projects.
“When I created my first solo, I was 38 years old. This is late, but not early either. So far, I have loved everything that I’ve done as a dancer. I was offered wonderful role, full of challenges, I’m never bored. It has really been substantial. But I had a need to tell a story from my personal life, my father, due to mental illness. It was obvious that there was no one else than me who could tell it. “
Photo: Valérian Mazataud The Duty
As it happened, there was another project, then another. For this third project that it should sign only the form of the duo has naturally imposed, a form that is registered, after two solos, in a certain logic within a flow of choreography. When one has spent as many years in his career to be in dialogue with other creators, and in the service of languages of the latter, the impregnation in the body is strong, and it can take indeed some time to find its signature, its own language.
Anne Plamondon we remember that she grew up with ballet, and then was quickly introduced to contemporary dance. His long collaboration with Crystal Pite, Victor Quijada, with whom she founded the company Rubberband, for which she has largely contributed to forging the signature, the have strongly inspired. “With time, I see what belongs just to me, and this window opens wider. I get to my signature, but I’m also proud of where I come from as a performer and I have no shame to use all that I have accumulated. “
Another dimension love
More concretely, the title of this duo, Only you, can mean a return to the question of his signature, his language to her, that the relationship to the other, central in this duo started, there are more than two years as a project, watermark, the question of love. It must be said that love is a theme challenge if you don’t want to fall into the clichés of the representation of a duo’s love-hate, all the more reason to have drowned in the mass of many of these projects that abuse it to default to work on other content.
With time, I see what belongs just to me, and this window opens wider. I get to my signature, but I’m also proud of where I come from as a performer and I have no shame to use all that I have accumulated.
— Anne Plamondon
If this theme does not seem so important or obvious to the choreographer today, it remains no less true that it has been the trigger of the project. How can there be or is being done in this state of love a form of entertainment ? “In my case, it is very simple. I became a mother, and I’m back in something that, I thought, never happen to me ever. This kind of love from another dimension, unconditional, that you feel with another person, in fact, it struck me. “
Enjoying the writing of records of grant applications, the choreographer and the dancer had been thinking a lot about the importance of relationships, of the links, but also on the return to the self. “After a long feeding, and a relationship of total dependence with the child, I asked myself how I could get back to me. “
Reflecting this transition from dancer to choreographer and his new status as a mother, as Only thou , therefore, is also to be understood as an inner voice. There is only the self to know its own path, ” says Anne Plamondon, who also reminds us that love is first and foremost a personal quest. In this sense, this project could also be deployed in the form of a solo. “The playwright has made me exactly this reflection. But I really, as a desire of departure, a duet with James Gregg. Only you, it is this feeling of loneliness with someone. “
At the time we met the choreographer, two weeks before the first representation, the process followed its course. If it was already very clear to the choreographer, and, from the beginning, that the duo should not fall into the romance, the love relationship, it was also clear that there would certainly, according to his words, to dance that dance. “I love dancing and I believe in it 100 %. I believe that through the body, there is a language that reaches full of small nuances that are not reached can not be with words sometimes.”
The body expresses, reveals, reveals secrets, ” continues Anne Plamondon. “I love it. I’m obsessed by the precision of the gesture. I don’t want to say skill, because it is often negative and this would just be linked to feats. Not at all. “For her, it is through the mastery of a language in the body that the dance allows the public not to see the difficulty of the gesture, allowing him or her access” to the emotion, to the journey.”
Only you
Choreography : Anne Plamondon. Interpretation : Anne Plamondon, James Gregg. Composer : Olivier Fairfield. Lighting designer : Nicolas Descôteaux. At the Cinquième Salle of Place des Arts, from 17 to 21 march, 20 h.