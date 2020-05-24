Ontarians asymptomatic can now be tested for the COVID-19
Photo: Jack Boland-The canadian Press
The premier, Doug Ford
The premier, Doug Ford, announced Sunday that asymptomatic individuals can now be tested for the COVID-19,
The prime minister has argued that the mass screening is the best strategy of defense against the virus. And only citizens can help the province reach its capacity of screening, that is to say, by travelling to the designated centres to this effect, he pointed out.
“If you are afraid to have the COVID-19 or you have been exposed to someone who has the COVID-19, even if you have no symptoms, go take a test please “, started Mr. Ford in a televised speech Sunday.
“You will not be denied. You don’t need an appointment. You have to do is present to you. “
Previous guidelines of the ontario ministry of Health stipulated that, in the general public, only people with one or several symptoms could be tested.
A new screening strategy targeting specific sectors should also be unveiled next week, said the prime minister.
This announcement comes as the authorities in ontario report 460 new cases of COVID-19, Sunday. The balance sheet of the provincial is also increased by 25 people dead.
The province has recorded more than 25 000 infections since the beginning of the crisis, 19 of which 477 healings and 2073 deaths.
The number of new cases represents an increase of 1.8 % compared to data reported the previous day. Over the past two week, this increase day to day is usually set between 1.5 and 1.9 %.
The province was able to make 11 383 screening tests on Saturday, which is still well below its capacity of 21 000 tests per day.
Furthermore, the prime minister has scolded the Torontonians who crowded into a park in the city center the day before.
The municipal authorities affirmet that thousands of people were at the park to Trinity Bellwoods, without observing the rules of distancing physical.
“At first I thought it was a rock show when I went there, I was in shock,” quipped Doug Ford.
“I understand, it’s a beautiful day, everyone wants to go out and have fun … but the images that I’ve seen, we simply can’t afford it at this time. It is too many people, too close. “
The mayor of Toronto, John Tory, has indicated that a greater number of police and municipal officers were to be deployed in the park on Sunday.