Ontario invites teachers available to go to work in the health sector
The ontario minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that education workers have already begun to offer their assistance in hospitals for Kenora.
Share
May 13, 2020 21h11
Updated at 23h34
Share
Ontario invites teachers available to go to work in the health sector
Émilie Pelletier
Initiative of journalism-local — Law
Daniel LeBlanc
The Right
The members of the teaching staff of the Ontario can be redirected on a voluntary basis, to the critical roles where the lack of staff is felt, such as in hospitals and care homes long-term.
The minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that education workers have already begun to offer their assistance in hospitals for Kenora.
However, the invitation by the government is not a confirmation that the schools will not be reopened before the end of the school year. The minister explained that the reorientation of the public sector workers can always be reversed if their services are required in schools.
The minister of Education has also confirmed that the school will resume, no doubt in September.
Stephen Lecce must provide Ontarians with more details regarding the re-opening of schools next week. He said in press conference that he is still waiting for details on the recommendations of the team of public health of the province.
A portal provincial will be put in place later this week to identify the eligible personnel of the education sector to congregate care facilities facing a shortage of staff.
+
Not for everyone, writes the AEFO
The president of the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), Rémi Sabourin, says that this shift “voluntary and temporary” may be of interest to a number limited of its members.
“Yes, it is a concern for everyone in the education community, but it is much more relevant for certain types of employment, for example teaching assistants and janitors. That said, it does not mean that a teacher who is under-used, could not do or would not want to submit his name. Except that the full-time teachers who have a class room are occupied, and even overwhelmed. It does not exclude, but in the practical, that would be amazing. If a member does not want to participate, nobody can force it. It is also necessary that the school board gives its permission”, lance-t-il.