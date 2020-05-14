Ontario invites teachers available to go to work in the health sector

| May 14, 2020 | News | No Comments

The ontario minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that education workers have already begun to offer their assistance in hospitals for Kenora.

May 13, 2020 21h11

Updated at 23h34

Ontario invites teachers available to go to work in the health sector

Émilie Pelletier

Initiative of journalism-local — Law

Daniel LeBlanc

The Right

The members of the teaching staff of the Ontario can be redirected on a voluntary basis, to the critical roles where the lack of staff is felt, such as in hospitals and care homes long-term.

The minister of Education Stephen Lecce pointed out that education workers have already begun to offer their assistance in hospitals for Kenora.

However, the invitation by the government is not a confirmation that the schools will not be reopened before the end of the school year. The minister explained that the reorientation of the public sector workers can always be reversed if their services are required in schools.

The minister of Education has also confirmed that the school will resume, no doubt in September.

Stephen Lecce must provide Ontarians with more details regarding the re-opening of schools next week. He said in press conference that he is still waiting for details on the recommendations of the team of public health of the province.

A portal provincial will be put in place later this week to identify the eligible personnel of the education sector to congregate care facilities facing a shortage of staff.

Not for everyone, writes the AEFO

The president of the Association des enseignantes et enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), Rémi Sabourin, says that this shift “voluntary and temporary” may be of interest to a number limited of its members.

“Yes, it is a concern for everyone in the education community, but it is much more relevant for certain types of employment, for example teaching assistants and janitors. That said, it does not mean that a teacher who is under-used, could not do or would not want to submit his name. Except that the full-time teachers who have a class room are occupied, and even overwhelmed. It does not exclude, but in the practical, that would be amazing. If a member does not want to participate, nobody can force it. It is also necessary that the school board gives its permission”, lance-t-il.

Rémi Sabourin, president of the AEFO

Archives, The Right

The trade union organization, which has been consulted by the government with Ford for this approach, argues that its role was also to ensure that the rights of members are respected and that training, as well as the proper equipment will be given to interested persons who wish to go and give a helping hand in the health system.

Mr. Sabourin believes that this redeployment on a voluntary basis is more likely to be of interest to members of AEFO in the north-eastern Ontario, for example, to North Bay, where he represents employees in support and administration.

“I have difficulty to find examples in the Ottawa area. All the teachers are quite busy,” he says.

To re-open in September?

In addition, Rémi Sabourin believes that ontario schools have little chance to re-open their doors by the end of the school calendar, the 18th of June.

“All the signs sent to me point in the right direction, that this is what we will announce next week. However, it is far from wanting to say that the school year is in peril, with all the settings and tags in place. There will be newsletters, assessments, virtual meetings, feedback. There are distance learning. It is an extraordinary situation, so there are extraordinary means”, he says.

Le Soleil

