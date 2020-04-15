Ontario maintains a relatively low growth in the number of cases of COVID-19
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
The premier of Ontario, Doug Ford
Ontario is reporting Wednesday 494 new cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths. The number of cases increased by a little more than 6 % on Wednesday, continuing a growth trend in the relatively low these last few days.
The balance in Ontario is now 8447 confirmed cases, 385 deaths and 3902 case solved. Currently, there are 795 people in hospital, 26 more than on Tuesday, but the number of people in intensive care and under respirators decreased slightly.
Ontario has made Tuesday a little more than 6000 tests — the authorities had promised up to 8,000 tests per day from this Wednesday.
The ontario government is expected to unveil soon the details of his plan to fight more against the COVID-19 in the 600 shelters and long-term care (CHSLD), where it has identified more than 1200 cases.
The prime minister said on Tuesday that the efforts will now be turned to these NURSING homes, where 98 homes specific outbreak has done so far 145 people dead.
Doug Ford hinted on Tuesday that the new plan will include an increase in the number of tests for residents and staff, as well as an increased control of infections. On the other hand, the staff could no longer work in several institutions at once.