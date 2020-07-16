Ontario reported 102 new cases of COVID-19, and nine other deaths
15 July 2020 13: 11
The canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario reported Wednesday 102 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the virus.
The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 37 052 in Ontario, of which 2732 deaths and 32 920 cases considered resolved.
The number of cases resolved has also increased to 135 Wednesday, exceeding the number of new cases registered; the number of people hospitalized had decreased to twenty. Ontario on the other hand reported a slight increase in the number of people in intensive care and on life support. The ministry of Health indicates that over 23 000 people have been tested the day before.
In addition, a popular restaurant in Toronto is the subject of an investigation after the broadcast of a video on the social networks during the end of the week that seems to show that the customers and the staff did not comply with the safety instructions. Mayor John Tory has confirmed that the Commission alcohol and gaming of Ontario, had opened an investigation into the restaurant, “MARBL”, at the centre of the city.
The video showed dozens of customers crammed into a section partially outside, surrounded by employees non-masked who were carrying drinks. The direction of the restaurant has confirmed to The Canadian Press that the video was authentic, but she argues that the images do not show violations.
“When the thunderstorms started in the middle of the service on Friday, we have been forced to lead the group in the covered section of our patio to finish the evening. The two minutes of footage that have been shared are an anomaly and do not reflect the rest of the evening”, indicates the direction in a press release.
An important vector in the us.U.
A popular bar in Toronto, the “Goldie”, has lost its liquor licence at the beginning of the month when the authorities learned that he had accepted an illegal gathering of 125 people.
In the United States, experts say that the bars and restaurants interiors are among the main drivers of massive transmission of the sars coronavirus since the country began its déconfinement fast the last month.
In addition, owners of child care centres in Ontario are asking the government to allow the reopening of the sector in September, without restrictions on the number of children. The six owners, all women, contend that the decision of the government to restrict the number of children could result in the closure of some centers.
The minister of Education, Stephen Lecce, said this week that the province plans to increase the number of children allowed in daycare as of July 27th from 10 to 15 children. According to the minister, this relaxation should help you to find 90 % of the care capacity of the province.