Ontario reported 197 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 12 new deaths

Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
Ontario has reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths related to the virus on Sunday.
The total number of cases now stands at 32 189, of which 2519 deaths.
The ministry of Health stated that 26 961 cases were resolved, over 83 % of the cases.
The province has conducted more than 23 000 tests Saturday. This is a decrease compared to the previous report, but the province generally does less testing on the weekend.
Currently, there are 438 individuals hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Among them, 103 are in the intensive care unit and 77 have need of a respirator.
