Ontario reports 404 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths
Photo: Frank Gunn, The canadian Press
The province now has a total of 28 263 cases, including 2276 deaths and 22 153 healings.
Ontario is reporting Monday 404 new cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total cases in the province to 28 263, an increase of 1.5% compared to the previous day.
It includes 2276 deaths and 22 153 healings.
Hospitalizations and the number of people on life support have remained stable, but the number of patients in the intensive care has increased.
The number of tests carried out on Sunday, has dropped to 14 379, down from a peak of more than 20 000 reported Saturday. The number has generally been on a downward trend after a weekend.
The ministry of long-term Care reports 112 outbreaks of COVID-19 in these schools, compared to 114 on Sunday.