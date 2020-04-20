Ontario reports 606 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 deaths
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
The numbers of persons hospitalized as a result of the COVID-19 and in patients under ventilation decreased slightly, while the number of people in intensive care has remained stable.
The Ontario reports 606 new cases of COVID-19, the largest increase in a single day, and 31 deaths.
Despite this strong increase, the new total 11 184 cases is only 5.7 per cent higher than the previous day, continuing the trend of relatively weak growth of new cases detected.
The total includes 584 deaths and 5515 healings.
Health officials in Ontario are expected to publish on Monday a modeling update on the case of COVID-19.
The doctor, hygienist, assistant chief, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, said that forecasts ” generally seem to be better “, but that the province is not yet out of the woods.
The latest modelling has been released on April 3, and the projections showed as 1600 Ontarians could die and 80 000 could be infected, taking into account the restrictions imposed at that time.
The same day, the prime minister, Doug Ford had ordered the closure of other businesses.
The previous model also indicated that today, in the ” best case scenario “, more than 1200 people confirmed as having the COVID-19 would be in intensive care units, but this number is not currently of 247.