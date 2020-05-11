Ontario should extend the state of emergency in health, until 2 June
The balance sheet total in Ontario has now reached 20 546 cases, of which 1669 deaths and 15 131 cases that have been resolved.
Ontario reported Monday, 308 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 deaths.
The number of new cases increased by 1.5 percent compared to Sunday, which keeps for a second day in a row the rate of growth at a relatively low level. The number of people hospitalized for the COVID-19 has increased, as those on life support, although there are a person of less intensive care.
The balance sheet total in the province has now reached 20 546 cases, of which 1669 deaths and 15 131 cases that have been resolved. Nearly 14 000 tests had been carried out in 24 hours up to 16 h Sunday, which is below the government’s target of 16 000 tests — but it indicates that the screening has a tendency to slow down on the weekends.
After a weekend that saw the spread of the COVID-19 slow down to a pace not seen since march in Ontario, the shops have set up shop on the street were allowed to reopen Monday, with the condition to organise the pick-ups on the sidewalk or the delivery. The government had authorized Friday the re-opening full of garden centres and nurseries, and hardware stores could also reopen Saturday.
The prime minister, Doug Ford had also announced at the end of the week the reopening Monday of the provincial parks, in now distancing physical ; beaches, camping areas and playgrounds remain closed.
The opposition will ask questions
Political side, the Ontario legislature will be in session Tuesday and is expected to extend the state of emergency in health, until 2 June ; there will also be a period of questions in the Room. Only 42 of the 124 members will be admitted at the same time at Queen’s Park ; they will vote on both the motion to extend the state of emergency on health and a draft omnibus law that will amend various statutes — the changes made necessary because of the pandemic.
The opposition parties should give their unanimous consent to all stages of the bill so that the vote take place quickly, said a press release from the office of the leader of the government in the Room.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the deputies in this province have returned to Queen’s Park to extend the state of emergency several times, while observing the instructions of distancing physical. They have now agreed that periods of regular queries Room. The sessions will take place Tuesday, and the Tuesday and Wednesday following up to the 2 and 3 June — for now : the government of Doug Ford shall consult the opposition parties on the possibility to extend the sessions until the summer, said the leader of the government, Paul Calandra.
Members of parliament should also agree to allow sessions virtual of the finance Committee, so that he could study, for four weeks, the economic impacts of the COVID-19 on various sectors of the economy, including tourism, culture and heritage, municipalities, construction, infrastructure and small and medium-sized enterprises. The committee should conclude its comprehensive review by 8 October.
Deficit ” historic “
The Office of the financial responsibility of the Ontario predicted Monday that the deficit of the province quadruplerait this year, to reach $ 41 billion — the largest in its history, while the pandemic reduces tax revenue and increases government spending.
In a “mini-budget” in march, the government, Ford had expected that because of new spending of $ 7 billion and a shortfall of $ 10 billion in taxes and other reports, the deficit would increase from 9 to 20.5 billion for the financial year 2020-2021.
In its report released Monday, the Bureau of financial responsibility is further estimated that, assuming a déconfinement progressive throughout the summer, the deficit could be reduced to 25.3 billion $ the next financial year, due to the recovery of the economy.
But the independent agency also recalls that a strong increase in the borrowings due to deficits higher will push the ratio of net debt to GDP in Ontario to a high of 49.7 % during the year, which is much higher than the projection of the government, which was 41.7 %.
According to data published Friday by Statistics Canada, 689 200 Ontarians have lost their jobs in April, which adds to the 403 000 people who had lost their jobs in march.