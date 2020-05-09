Opening of the complex training: the Senators will have to wait
The Centre Canadian Tire, in the area of Kanata, in Ottawa.
May 8, 2020
Updated on may 9, 2020 at 0h01
Marc Brassard
The Right
The ontario government is going to allow professional teams to the province to open their training facilities, but the Ottawa Senators are still far from being able to exercise this right, the national hockey League, retaining the last word.
Lisa MacLeod, minister of Industries, heritage, sport, tourism and culture, made the announcement by way of press release as well as through a video.
The Toronto Raptors, the NBA, led the lobbying of the government to Ford to get permission and they will open their training complex as early as Monday, four athletes at a time can go there to train.
The teams of the NHL, the Ottawa Senators and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as the canadian football League, including the Red and Black of Ottawa, will be able to do the same, “provided that their leagues respective sport have set up protocols for health and safety in response to the COVID-19,” said MacLeod.
The NHL does not allocate some of the teams to resume the training while others do not yet have the right in their canadian provinces or american states, ” said deputy commissioner Bill Daly. The circuit Bettman is not ready to move on to Phase 2 of its plan to revive its activities.
“The clubs do not have the permission to let players have access to their complex as long as the League does not allow the scale of the league. This will largely depend on where are our other markets. The situation is improving, but we are not there yet,” said Daly by way of a press release.
The circuit Bettman has not been determined up to now he’s finished his regular season, in which he remained 11 parties in the case of Senators. The league wishes to resume its activities in front of the bleachers empty, possibly only a few cities where the pandemic is under control. It remains to be seen if the clubs that are not in the playoffs, as Ottawa, will be called to finish the season, or if the league will hold only of the playoffs.
The seasons of the NHL and the NBA have been suspended on 12 march of this year because of the pandemic of the novel coronavirus that has left more than 200,000 people dead across the world in recent months.
Concerning the opening of the complex drive, as the Sensplex in Kanata in the case of Senators, as well as the weight room Centre, Canadian Tire, the players who remained in Canada could return soon, but it is more problematic for those who have returned to their homes in the United States or Europe, because Canada has closed its borders to foreigners. The Prime minister, Doug Ford has just declared Friday that he wishes that the u.s. border remains closed.
“Our top priority remains the health and safety of all Ontarians. As we prepare to re-open, progressive and secure of the economy, we have worked in close collaboration with public health experts and our professional sports teams to prepare for the return to the game when this will be possible safely,” said Lisa MacLeod, who has also indicated in an interview with Team 1200 that the province is no closer to determining when the organized sports for youth or adults will be able to return.
Also Friday, Tennis Canada has announced the cancellation of all of the tournaments national and international up to 31 August next, which means that the canadian national Championship 16 and under to be held in Gatineau, in the park of the Island, from 22 to 27 August, will not be presented in 2020.
Tickets to the Senators-refundable
The Senators have made it known on Friday that the holders of the notes for their last four matches local scheduled regular season 2019-2020 pause because of the current pandemic will have different options to preserve the value of the tickets purchased.
The holders of the subscription will be able to obtain a credit on the renewal of their seats for next season or a refund, which will also be possible for those who have purchased tickets to the individual parties through the website ticketmaster.ca as of now. The ticket office of the Centre, Canadian Tire will also deal with requests as soon as it opens its doors again.
“We continue to do everything possible to bring back the Ottawa Senators hockey and accommodate our supporters again at the Centre Canadian Tire, said the owner of the Senators Eugene Melnyk by way of a press release. While we all continue to face extraordinary challenges because of the COVID-19 and then as the NHL continues to explore options for the rest of the season 2019-2020, the Senators are thankful for the ongoing support of our supporters. As an organization, we want to show you our appreciation by extending our support for your unwavering faith. “