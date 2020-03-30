Opera the first of the major browsers integrates domain extension.crypto
It became known that the Opera browser will allow users to access a decentralized web pages through partnerships with Unstoppable Domains, a technology company that supports the well-known proponent of bitcoin (BTC) Tim Draper (Tim Draper).
Cooperation entails the integration of Opera with the domain extension.from the Unstoppable crypto Domain. This will allow browser users to visit its decentralized sites, and you can make payments with cryptocurrencies.
No more intermediary
As explained in the message, the blockchain domains stored by the owner instead of the registration of companies and decentralized sites are stored in peer-to-peer networks, not cloud services. This enables the transaction without an intermediary, and to avoid censorship.
Unstoppable Domains announced that the development will affect the connection speed to the Internet as a distributed network becomes more reliable, works faster and reduces the risk of incidents such as a DDoS attack.
Regarding Internet censorship
Unstoppable in the Domains noted that, although decentralized domains can help people avoid censorship, they are of little help in jurisdictions that face challenges of censorship, surveillance and deanonimizatsii:
“As in the current network, if the users face problems of censorship, they will need to use a VPN or similar tool. Decentralized sites decide to publish the publication by the user – from the publication and not on the side view. Now you may not publish publish through a traditional domain Registrar if you are in place that restrict free access. Whereas with decentralized tools website you would be able to do it. So, this is about publishing, not viewing.”
Blockchain browsers become mainstream
The report said that such development, when the master browser is integrated with a domain that is not part of the traditional domain name system, implemented for the first time. In October of last year Opera was the first browser which allows to make payments using bitcoins (BTC) directly inside the browser.
Meanwhile, the Unstoppable Domains have developed their own browser based on the blockchain to simplify the access to decentralized networks. Sites Unstoppable Domains stored in the user’s wallet, and the content is stored in the file system InterPlanetary or other decentralized storage network.