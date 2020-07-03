Operation of road safety for all-terrain vehicles to provide Saturday

July 3, 2020 15: 15
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
Several private trails are used by lovers of all-terrain vehicles in Québec, which leads to a bunch of complaints of citizens to the police of Quebec.
The Service de police de la Ville de Québec (SPVQ) would like to remind that it is forbidden to walk on the private trails on a mountain BIKE. The tracks, however, are popular in the borough of Charlesbourg, in the sector of the avenue Bourg-Royal and the boulevard Loiret.
Agents of the SPVQ will be held near the tracks Saturday afternoon. They intend to reprimand the offending behavior of ATV riders and remind the prohibition of passage.
“They simply don’t have the right to move there, it takes a written permission. It becomes complex because some portions belong to Hydro-Québec, the other in Quebec City and private owners. The citizens are complaining,” says the spokesperson for the SPVQ, Pierre Poirier.
Drivers are attracted to the tracks because they are used by snowmobilers during the winter. These, however, have an agreement to circulate, with the supervision of the Fédération des Clubs de Motoneigistes du Québec.
“In the winter they maintain the site. But in the summer, there are some who are of the bike for example and ATV’s come through it… it can be dangerous,” added Mr. Poirier.
Even if clear guidance of prohibition of passage are put in place, drivers are showing “offenders”,
“People are taking a chance, they want to walk. They have trails pre-determined, therefore, they should not find themselves there. The operation of road safety is very much in response to the complaints that we have received.”
The citizens complain, in majority due to the noise. In addition, with the containment, most mountain bikes have been sold, which could lead to more drivers on the trails that are prohibited. The police will keep an eye open on Saturday between 13h and 16h.
Mountain BIKING enthusiasts are invited to consult the regulations of the Act respecting Off-Highway Vehicles.